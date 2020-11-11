Harlingen, TX - Juan Alberto Cantu, 72, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born January 18, 1948, in Raymondville, Texas to Filomeno and Ramona Garza Cantu.
Sergeant Juan Cantu served proudly with the United States Air Force during Vietnam and worked as an air force mechanic and B52 bomber crew chief. Upon re- entering civilian life he dedicated years working as a quality control engineer with entities such as General Dynamics and United Launch Alliance until his retirement. He spent the most recent years of his life enjoying travel with his wife and family to places such as Costa Rica, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and many areas of Mexico exploring culture and gathering memories which he takes with him.
He leaves to cherish his beautiful memory his loving wife, Lourdes O. Cantu; daughter, Melissa Marie Cantu-Bowery (Jose Martin Del Campo); son, David Oviedo Cantu (Brandy McNally); grandchildren, Andrea Aleon Bowery, Adriann Marie Bowery, Jaden Delbert Bowery, Airmen Nickolas David Cantu, and Nichole Danielle Cantu; and sister, Sylvia Reyes.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. led by Bea Lopez.
Chapel Service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit with Fr. Horacio Chavarria as celebrant. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com
