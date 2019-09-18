|
Santa Rosa, TX - Juan "Caldo" Ayala, age 74, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning September 15, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by love of family. He was a lifetime resident of Santa Rosa, TX and avid Santa Rosa Warrior. He was a self-employed and proud restaurant owner of the Texas Cafe.
Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Elva Ayala, two sons, Placido Ayala (Estella) and Jesse James Ayala, four daughters, Jasmina De La Cruz (Juan David), Christy Ayala, Veronica Ramirez (David) and Martha Mejia, 19 Grandchildren, one sister, Pabla Ayala Gonzalez. He is also survived by several nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 18, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Santa Rosa. Interment will follow t Harlingen-Combes Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 18, 2019