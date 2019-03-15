Harlingen - Juan B. Magana , 91, joined his lord & saviour Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.



He was born on May 2, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri. Juan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle & friend. He was a life-long member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.



He is preceded in death by his wife Juanita Tristan Magana, son; Martin T. Magana, parents; Pedro and Manuela Magana, siblings; Jose, Jesus, and Carmen Mercado.



Juan is survived by his children; Manuela (Chuck) Doran, Juan (Maria) Magana Jr., Sylvia, Pedro (Nina) Magana, Frank (Rosie) Magana, Graciela (Johnny) Medellin, Mario (Celia) Magana, and Marta (Arturo) Rodriguez. He is also survived by a brother Ramiro (Rosie) Magana from Houston. Also mentioned are nephew Paul (Raquel) Mercado from Lubbock, Tx and niece Rosa Maria (Rex) Dodd from Cathedral City, CA. and numerous nieces and nephews. He had 27 grandchildren,52 great-grandchildren amd 11 great-great-grandchildren



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15,2019 form 1p.m. to 9 p.m. with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7pm at Trinity Funeral Chapel.



A funeral mass of Christian service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Harlingen,Tx.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Rolando Olivo Jr., Mario Magana Jr., Juan Jose Medellin Jr., Arturo Rodriguez Jr., David Rodriguez, and Martin P. Magana.



Honorary pallbearers will be Guadalupe Perez III and Anthony Hernandez.



Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison funeral home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.