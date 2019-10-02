|
Raymondville - Juan (John) Barnhart also known as "Lil", 91, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home in Raymondville, Texas. He was born on November 16, 1927 in Karnes City, Texas to Juan and Antonia Barnhart. He will always be remembered for his wit, humor and Charm. He was a good provider for his family of eight as a successful business owner and a faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Estella Barnhart, brothers, Bernardo, Felipe, Ezequiel and Pablo Barnhart, sisters, Aurora and Maria, son, Johnny Barnhart and daughters, Tonie Barnhart Clark and Mary Barnhart. He is survived by his sons, Eliseo Barnhart and Eddie Barnhart, daughters, Olga Barnhart, Nora Barnhart Sanders and Lenore Barnhart Salinas, grandchildren, Sam Clark Jr, Brian Clark, Danae Clark Puszynski, Felix Barnhart, Omar Barnhart, Eliseo Barnhart Jr., Nancy Barnhart Perez, Alexa Barnhart Rojas, Johnny Lee Barnhart, Ryan Scott Sanders, Joshua Craig Sanders, Eddie Barnhart Jr., Amanda Hope Barnhart, Pequeno, Amber Janelle Barnhart, Megan Antonia Salinas and Morgan Estella Salinas, 11 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 9:00AM till 9:00PM with a rosary at 7:00PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held today, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Lecturers: Lenore Barnhart Salinas and Megan Antonia Salinas, Funeral Choir: Oralia Barnhart, Rosary Music: Oscar Garza. A funeral procession will follow to his final place of rest next to his wife in the Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Sam Clark Jr., Brian Clark, Felix Barnhart, Omar Barnhart, Eliseo Barnhart Jr., Ryan Sanders, Joshua Sanders, and Eddie Barnhart Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Johnny Lee Barnhart.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 2, 2019