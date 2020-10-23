1/1
Juan Bazan
1952 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Juan Bazan, 68, of Harlingen, Texas, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his residence in Harlingen. He was born June 3, 1952 in Harlingen to Ofelio and Augustina Molina Bazan. Juan, also known as "Uncle Buck", was a kind and loving person and was always helping others in any way he could or was needed. He was retired from the trucking industry and loved driving his big rig across the U.S.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Priscilla Taylor Bazan; parents; nephews and nieces, Christopher Eric Bazan, Normalinda Davalos, Aaron Michael Bazan, and Nora Lisa Camargo.

Survived by to cherish his beautiful memory is his loving wife of 35 years, Dora Taylor; children, Angela Bazan, Juan Bazan Jr., and Michael Bazan; step-children, Juan Hinojosa Florez (Cindy Lopez), Rey Florez (Alicia), Edward Hinojosa Florez (Oneida), Israel Hinojosa Florez (Sandra Mendoza), and Cassandra Taylor; 8 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; siblings, Manuel Bazan, Ofie Bazan, Joe Bazan, Mary Bazan, Veronica Bazan, Sylvia Ford, and Guadalupe Buenrostro; and numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service at 5:00 p.m. at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home with Fr. Horacio Chavarria as celebrant followed by a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. led by Mary Martinez.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
OCT
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
OCT
24
Service
05:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
