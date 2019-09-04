|
|
Harlingen, TX - Juan Chavez, Jr. 80, died Saturday August 31, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his only son Lionel Chavez; great grandson, Ian Matthew Ledesma, Mother, Maria Chavez, Father, Juan Chavez Sr., and Brother, Jose Luis Chavez.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Elva Chavez, daughters, Janie Chavez, Alicia (Jose) Trevino, Sylvia (Ross) Ledesma, 8 Grandchildren, Erica (Trey) Siller, Danette Chavez, April Gonzalez, Matthew Ledesma, Jeremy Ledesma, Alyssa Salinas, Amy (Rene) Ramirez, Lionel Salinas, 5 great Grandchildren, Areck, Mya, Ayla, Elina and Vivian, his only sister, Eva Garcia, Brothers, Ramiro Chavez (Olga),Mike Chavez (Consuelo). He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at San Felipe Neri Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.
Honored to be his pallbearers will be Matthew Ledesma, Jeremy Ledesma, Ross Ledesma, Jose (Gator) Trevino, Trey Siller, Juvencio Garcia, Rene Ramirez and Lionel Salinas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 4, 2019