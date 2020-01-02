|
|
Harlingen - Dr. Juan D. Villarreal, a humanitarian, philanthropist, and a community leader passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 66.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jose C. Villarreal and Carolina De La Rosa.
He is survived by his wife Elena Villarreal and his children Mark Anthony Villarreal, Amy (Joel) Foss, John Paul Villarreal, Julian Daniel Villarreal, Jon David Villarreal, and Maxim Galamazdin. He is also survived by his siblings Joe (Linda) Villarreal, Guadalupe (Alicia) Villarreal, Tila (Ovi) Atkinson, Maria Teresa Stoll, Lydia (Ramon) Rodriguez, Jesse D. Villarreal, and Martina (Rene) Perez and numerous nephews and nieces.
Dr. Villarreal was born and raised in Harlingen. After graduating from Harlingen High School in 1971, he enrolled in Valley Baptist Hospital School of Radiologic Technology and earned a certificate as an x-ray technician. He joined the US Army and served as a Specialist 5 (Sergeant) and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. After his service, he graduated from the University of Corpus Christi in 1978 with a Bachelor's of Science in Biology. He then attended the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio School of Dentistry where he graduated with a degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1983 while serving in the US Army Reserves.
He founded Harlingen Family Dentistry in 1983 and through the years has expanded into six additional practice locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley and Austin, where he employs a total of 165 staff. Dr. Villarreal has maintained an active role in the dental community, currently serving as President of the Rio Grande Valley District Dental Society. He also served on the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners from 2001-2008 following an appointment by then Governor Rick Perry.
Dr. Villarreal is a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry and was named Dentist of the Year in 2015 for his professional achievements. His professional affiliations include the American Dental Association, Hispanic Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Texas Dental Association, Rio Grande Valley District Dental Society, and American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine.
Dr. Villarreal was an active member of the South Texas economic and civic communities, where he served as Past President of the Harlingen CISD School Board, Past President of the Harlingen Economic Development Board, a member of the Dawnbreakers Lions Club, a sponsor at the Harlingen Outreach Center, a sponsor of the Boy Scouts of America Friends of Scouting organization, benefactor of the JROTC "Set a Good Example" Scholarship Program, a sponsor of Harlingen High and Harlingen South High School Scholarships, and founder and benefactor of Narconon South Texas.
Dr. Villarreal was an active outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, hike and travel. His hobbies included woodworking, bowling, racquetball, welding, and photography. He cherished spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held at Camp Perry Dining Hall, FM 1420 in Rio Hondo on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM. Memorial services will begin at 3:00PM with Military Honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post #205 and a Celebration of Life will follow.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 2, 2020