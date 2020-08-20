1/1
Juan DeDios "John" Garcia II
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Juan DeDios Garcia II 39, went to be with our Heavenly Father Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Juan "John" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends had a soul, smile and charisma that captivated the lives of many. His radient smile and laughter was contagious. He was a person whom you could always depend on for a helping hand. He brought lots of joy and humor to his loved ones. Juan loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing and cooking out.

We will remember him for his kindness and humbleness toward everyone, and know he triumphed at always achieving his goals.

Mr. Garcia held a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M International University in Laredo, Texas.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife whom never left his side, Priscilla A. Chavez-Garcia; children, Emily Faith Garcia and Caleb John Garcia; his parents, Sylvia (Alan) Morrison and David Garcia; mother in law, Ana Maria Chavez; maternal grandmother, Refugia Garza; siblings, Amanda Britt, Rachel Morrison, Veronica Leal, Kristi Leal, Debbie Medrano, David Garcia, Jr., Andy Garcia, Michael Wackler, Ruben Garcia as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends.

While Juan's passing has left a void in our hearts that can never be replaced we will forever treasure all the memories we built together. He was without a doubt an amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle and best friend. Juan "John" was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM.

Services will conclude at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 09:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved