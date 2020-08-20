Harlingen - Juan DeDios Garcia II 39, went to be with our Heavenly Father Saturday, August 15, 2020.Juan "John" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends had a soul, smile and charisma that captivated the lives of many. His radient smile and laughter was contagious. He was a person whom you could always depend on for a helping hand. He brought lots of joy and humor to his loved ones. Juan loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing and cooking out.We will remember him for his kindness and humbleness toward everyone, and know he triumphed at always achieving his goals.Mr. Garcia held a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M International University in Laredo, Texas.Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife whom never left his side, Priscilla A. Chavez-Garcia; children, Emily Faith Garcia and Caleb John Garcia; his parents, Sylvia (Alan) Morrison and David Garcia; mother in law, Ana Maria Chavez; maternal grandmother, Refugia Garza; siblings, Amanda Britt, Rachel Morrison, Veronica Leal, Kristi Leal, Debbie Medrano, David Garcia, Jr., Andy Garcia, Michael Wackler, Ruben Garcia as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends.While Juan's passing has left a void in our hearts that can never be replaced we will forever treasure all the memories we built together. He was without a doubt an amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle and best friend. Juan "John" was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM.Services will conclude at the funeral home.