San Benito - Juan Enrique Reyes 73, from San Benito Tx. was called upon by our Lord on November 29, 2020.
He was born on May 16, 1947 to Enrique and Josefina Reyes in San Benito Tx.
Enrique loved the outdoors fishing, hunting and especially campfires with his family.
He loved to travel and bargain hunt.
Juan Enrique Reyes is preceded in death by his parents Enrique and Josefina Reyes, daughter
Leticia Reyes Nunez.
Left to treasure his memory is his loving wife Irma Reyes, sons Ruben (Maricela) Reyes and
Sergio (Gina) Reyes. Son-in-law Joe Nunez. Grandchildren Marlin (Viviana) Hankin, Ruben Reyes Jr., Alyna Reyes, Lori Nunez, Noah Reyes and Matthew Reyes.
Enrique's family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Thursday evening. (The recitation of the Holy Rosary service will be available via live-stream at 7:00 p.m. at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
.) Juan Enrique will be laid to rest on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at San Benito Memorial Park (City Cemetery).