Harlingen, TX - Juan F. Melendez, 80 passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020.
He was born August 21, 1939 in Harlingen, TX. Juan was a cold war veteran belonging to the American Legion Post 205 all while serving as a member of the funeral honor guard.
Juan leaves his loving wife to cherish his wonderful memory, Janie C. Melendez, daughters, Annette M. Duharte, A. Michele Relagado and son, Mario L. Melendez. He is also survived by several grandchildren, a sister, three brothers and several nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held on Sunday April 26, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm. Funeral Military honors will be presented at 9:00 am under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205 and VFW Post 2410 at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home on Monday April 27, 2020. Interment will follow to Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, Mission.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 25, 2020