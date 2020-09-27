1/1
Juan Gonzales Sr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Juan Gonzales, 65, of Perryton, Tx passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, several brother-in-laws, Bill Riedinger, Frank Sosa, Simon Fajardo, Mike Cano, Roberto Resendez, Luis Contreras and one sister-in-law, Maria Garcia.

Juan was born January 29, 1955 in Donna, Tx to Vidal and Feliza Arzola Gonzales. He was raised in Harlingen, Tx and attended Harlingen High School. He moved to Perryton in 1974 and married the love of his life, Maria Estrada on July 7, 1980 in Perryton, Tx. Juan lived in Perryton until 2013, when he moved to Alice, Tx and returned to Perryton in 2016. He worked in the oilfield for almost 40 years until retiring in 2015. He will always be remembered for his jokes and ability to make everyone laugh. He was a loving father and papa to his grandkids.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maria of Perryton; his daughters, Maria Gonzales of Perryton, Juanita (Tim)Mackey of San Angelo, Tx; son, Juan (Juanita) Gonzales, Jr. of Stillwater, Ok; and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by 11 siblings, Saloman Garcia of Amarillo, Tx, Frank (Becky) Gonzales and Tony (Shannon) Gonzales of Perryton, Sara Riedinger of Salina, Ca, Amparo Sosa of Shawnee, Ks, Refugia Fajardo, Lidia Cano, Maria Resendez, Sylvia Contreras, Teresa (Aurelio) Lopez all of Harlingen, Tx, Rosa (Romaldo) Rangel of Santa Rosa, Tx.

Visitation will begin Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be held at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Monday, September 28, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:30 PM for a 2:00 PM Mass of Christian burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved