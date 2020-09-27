Harlingen - Juan Gonzales, 65, of Perryton, Tx passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, several brother-in-laws, Bill Riedinger, Frank Sosa, Simon Fajardo, Mike Cano, Roberto Resendez, Luis Contreras and one sister-in-law, Maria Garcia.Juan was born January 29, 1955 in Donna, Tx to Vidal and Feliza Arzola Gonzales. He was raised in Harlingen, Tx and attended Harlingen High School. He moved to Perryton in 1974 and married the love of his life, Maria Estrada on July 7, 1980 in Perryton, Tx. Juan lived in Perryton until 2013, when he moved to Alice, Tx and returned to Perryton in 2016. He worked in the oilfield for almost 40 years until retiring in 2015. He will always be remembered for his jokes and ability to make everyone laugh. He was a loving father and papa to his grandkids.He is survived by his loving wife, Maria of Perryton; his daughters, Maria Gonzales of Perryton, Juanita (Tim)Mackey of San Angelo, Tx; son, Juan (Juanita) Gonzales, Jr. of Stillwater, Ok; and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by 11 siblings, Saloman Garcia of Amarillo, Tx, Frank (Becky) Gonzales and Tony (Shannon) Gonzales of Perryton, Sara Riedinger of Salina, Ca, Amparo Sosa of Shawnee, Ks, Refugia Fajardo, Lidia Cano, Maria Resendez, Sylvia Contreras, Teresa (Aurelio) Lopez all of Harlingen, Tx, Rosa (Romaldo) Rangel of Santa Rosa, Tx.Visitation will begin Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be held at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Monday, September 28, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:30 PM for a 2:00 PM Mass of Christian burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.