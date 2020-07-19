1/1
Juan Manuel Fernandez
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Port Isabel, TX - Juan Manuel Fernandez (Peanut), 63 of Port Isabel, Texas, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, July 12, 2020. His family was always his top priority, showing his love and support any way he could. He pursued his career in Houston, Texas as he resided in La Porte for many years. After retirement, he returned home, and you could always find him at a Tarpon sporting event or out with his lifelong friends. Juan never let a memorable experience pass him by.

He is preceded in death by his father, Manuel Fernandez; mother, Paula Fernandez; sister, Hortencia (Tencha) San Miguel; sister, Maria Elena (Maruca) Gonzalez.

Juan is survived by his loving children, DeLisa (Mark) Rosado, Anthony Fernandez, Samantha (Yesenia) Fernandez; grandchildren, Gracen Harris, Rome Rosado, Ryder Rosado, Gabriel Rosas, and Remy Rosado; his siblings, Dora (Jimmy) Moore, Olga (Danny) Barnes, Nela (Mike) Vasquez, Frankie (Hilda) Fernandez, Ester (Robert) Garcia, Fernando (Francis) Fernandez, and Janie (Jim) Wells; along with several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will begin Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Port Isabel Cemetery in Port Isabel, Texas.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Juan Manuel Fernandez at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved