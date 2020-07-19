Port Isabel, TX - Juan Manuel Fernandez (Peanut), 63 of Port Isabel, Texas, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, July 12, 2020. His family was always his top priority, showing his love and support any way he could. He pursued his career in Houston, Texas as he resided in La Porte for many years. After retirement, he returned home, and you could always find him at a Tarpon sporting event or out with his lifelong friends. Juan never let a memorable experience pass him by.
He is preceded in death by his father, Manuel Fernandez; mother, Paula Fernandez; sister, Hortencia (Tencha) San Miguel; sister, Maria Elena (Maruca) Gonzalez.
Juan is survived by his loving children, DeLisa (Mark) Rosado, Anthony Fernandez, Samantha (Yesenia) Fernandez; grandchildren, Gracen Harris, Rome Rosado, Ryder Rosado, Gabriel Rosas, and Remy Rosado; his siblings, Dora (Jimmy) Moore, Olga (Danny) Barnes, Nela (Mike) Vasquez, Frankie (Hilda) Fernandez, Ester (Robert) Garcia, Fernando (Francis) Fernandez, and Janie (Jim) Wells; along with several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will begin Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Port Isabel Cemetery in Port Isabel, Texas.
