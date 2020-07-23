Harlingen - Juan Manuel Longoria, 59, aka "Big John" born July 16, 1961 was called to join our Lord and Savior in his band on July 17, 2020. His voice & laughter will be the soundtrack that echoes in our hearts.He is survived by his wife, Maria Magdalena Longoria; children, Juan Manuel Longoria Jr. (Adriana Sanchez), Jennifer Longoria (Jesse Izaguirre), Gustavo David Longoria; grandchildren, Heaven, Jaiden, Delilah, Aliyah, Jerimiah; brothers, Jose A. Longoria, Samuel Longoria, Ramiro Longoria; sister, Dora Hernandez, and numerous nieces & nephews who will always remember someone so special.Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Interment will follow to El Muerto Cemetery in Harlingen.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.