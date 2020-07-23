1/1
Juan Manuel "Big John" Longoria
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Juan Manuel Longoria, 59, aka "Big John" born July 16, 1961 was called to join our Lord and Savior in his band on July 17, 2020. His voice & laughter will be the soundtrack that echoes in our hearts.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Magdalena Longoria; children, Juan Manuel Longoria Jr. (Adriana Sanchez), Jennifer Longoria (Jesse Izaguirre), Gustavo David Longoria; grandchildren, Heaven, Jaiden, Delilah, Aliyah, Jerimiah; brothers, Jose A. Longoria, Samuel Longoria, Ramiro Longoria; sister, Dora Hernandez, and numerous nieces & nephews who will always remember someone so special.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Interment will follow to El Muerto Cemetery in Harlingen.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 23, 2020
Brenda Martinez
Family
July 23, 2020
We love you so much Uncle John, May you Rest In Peace!
Joe & Heather Longoria
July 22, 2020
Our Sincerest Condolences to Elena and their children, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, cousins and all who Loved Him. His boisterous laugh and his unforgettable smile will be missed. May he Rest In Peace till we see you again.
We Love You, Ruben and Alvina Longoria
Ruben & Alvina Longoria
Family
July 22, 2020
Thanks for the amazing laughs, you will be missed uncle John! Rest In Peace ❤
Matthew & Angel Longoria
Family
July 22, 2020
So hard to believe you are gone uncle John , you will forever be in our hearts we love you so much RIP ❤
Joe & Pat Longoria
Family
July 22, 2020
Hi uncle gohn I love you with all my haert and miss you
Sydney Longoria
Family
July 22, 2020
Dear Big John, so sorry that you had to leave us, I’ve always known you as my little brother Curtis’s best friend, I remember your joking and laughing and being a joy to all...test in peace ❤
Deborah Dalum
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved