Harlingen - Juan Manuel Longoria, 59, aka "Big John" born July 16, 1961 was called to join our Lord and Savior in his band on July 17, 2020. His voice & laughter will be the soundtrack that echoes in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Magdalena Longoria; children, Juan Manuel Longoria Jr. (Adriana Sanchez), Jennifer Longoria (Jesse Izaguirre), Gustavo David Longoria; grandchildren, Heaven, Jaiden, Delilah, Aliyah, Jerimiah; brothers, Jose A. Longoria, Samuel Longoria, Ramiro Longoria; sister, Dora Hernandez, and numerous nieces & nephews who will always remember someone so special.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.
Interment will follow to El Muerto Cemetery in Harlingen.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.