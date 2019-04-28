Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston P.O. Box 92
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Marmolejo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Marmolejo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juan Marmolejo Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Juan Marmolejo, 86, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Sunshine Haven. He was born May 16, 1932 in San Benito, Texas to Guadalupe Marmolejo and Sofia Barreda.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Olivia Balderas Marmolejo; sons, Juan Carlos Marmolejo and Reynaldo Marmolejo; 7 grandchildren, Charlie Marmolejo, Crystal Garcia, Edna Marmolejo, Reynaldo Marmolejo, Daniel Marmolejo, Alexis Marmolejo, and Alexandria Marmolejo; 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation will begin Monday, April 29, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas. Cremation will follow in accordance with his wishes.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Juan Marmolejo at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now