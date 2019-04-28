|
|
Harlingen, TX - Juan Marmolejo, 86, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Sunshine Haven. He was born May 16, 1932 in San Benito, Texas to Guadalupe Marmolejo and Sofia Barreda.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Olivia Balderas Marmolejo; sons, Juan Carlos Marmolejo and Reynaldo Marmolejo; 7 grandchildren, Charlie Marmolejo, Crystal Garcia, Edna Marmolejo, Reynaldo Marmolejo, Daniel Marmolejo, Alexis Marmolejo, and Alexandria Marmolejo; 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Visitation will begin Monday, April 29, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas. Cremation will follow in accordance with his wishes.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 28, 2019