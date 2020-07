Rio Hondo - Juan Ramon "El Pepper" Juarez, 67, passed away on July 12, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on May 23, 1953 to Ramon and Aurora Ortega Juarez.Juan was a rancher who worked hard and loved roping cattle. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was of the Catholic faith.His parents, Ramon Juarez, Sr. and Aurora O. Juarez, and sister Trina Juarez, preceded Juan in death.Left to treasure Juan's memory are his children Cindy Juarez, Jacqueline (Fernando) Breedy, Denise (Juan) Velasquez; siblings, Marcelina Juarez, Senaida Juarez, Abel Juarez, Sylvia Juarez, Susana Perez, Ramon Juarez, Jr., and Sofia (Pete) Perez.The Juarez family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Wednesday evening. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anaquitas Cemetery in Rio Hondo.Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jose Luis Juarez, Leroy Juarez, Joseph Juarez, Jacob Juarez, Leonel Ortega, Juan Jose (JJ) Hernandez, Abel Juarez, Jr., and Robert Rios. Ramon Juarez, Jr. and Abel Juarez will serve as honorary pallbearers.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito TX. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com In accordance with Cameron County requirements, all guests must wear a facial covering and practice social distancing while visiting San Benito Funeral Home.