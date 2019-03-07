San Benito - Juan Saldivar, 94, of San Benito, TX, entered eternal life on March 4, 2019. He was born to Maria R. and Gabriel Saldivar. The eldest of eleven siblings, Juan was described at the Patriarch and Disciplinarian of the family whom he helped rear at the family ranch "La Coyota".



A true cowboy at heart, in his younger years Juan would rope and break horses. Some would call him a "horse whisperer". He loved hunting, fishing, football, baseball, barbeques, and his beer.



After receiving his Certificate of Graduation from Las Yescas in 1943, Juan served his country in the U.S. Army and saw combat during World War II, stationed in the South Pacific. He served as a Radar Crewman Rifle Marksman and Technical 5th Grade, with the 744th Anti-aircraft Automatic Weapons Battalion in the Pacific Theater. Juan was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with one bronze star, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Ribbon, and four overseas bars.



Juan was married to Felicitas Padron for 40 blessed years. They had five children of whom they were very proud and supportive. Juan was very involved with the Fred Booth Elementary School PTA, San Benito Band Boosters, Catholic War Veterans, Knights of Columbus, and was a faithful member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. He worked as a truck driver for 45 years with the United States Post Office, Kimball's Grocery, and Valley Solvent.



Juan was preceded in death by his wife, Felicitas; siblings, Lucia Amaya Reyna, Rafael Saldivar, Samuel Saldivar, Dolores Trevino; brothers-in-law, Manuel Amaya, brother-in-law Ignacio Reyna, Santos De La Rosa; sisters-in-law, Jesusa Saldivar, Dora Saldivar, Rebecca Saldivar, Maria Saldivar.



Left to treasure Juan's memory are his children, Maria Del Socorro (Carlos, Sr.) Agado, Patricia (Diego, Sr.) Agado, Juan, Jr. (Irene) Saldivar, Drs. Adan (Holland) Saldivar, Eva Saldivar; son-in-law in Christ, Arnold Garza; numerous grandchildren; siblings, Gabriel Bernardo (Lucila) Saldivar, Jr., Ernestina (Federico) Pacheco, Amanda De La Rosa, Oswaldo (Eva) Saldivar, Jose (Jimmye) Saldivar.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are, Carlos Agado, Jr., Michael Joseph Agado, Patrick Adam Agado, Juan David Saldivar, Omar Saldivar, and Daniel De La Rosa. Honorary pallbearers are Sebastian Hoan Saldivar, Dionicio Mancillas, Diego Samuel Agado, Jr., Juan Gabriel Agado, and Nickolas Agado.



The Saldivar family receive friends and family on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Following the mass, Juan will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



Special thanks to DR. William Heins, Dr. Kroes, Dr. Shereef Hilmy, and Ismael Lopez PA.



