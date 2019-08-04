|
|
Harlingen - Harlingen - Juan Vasquez, age 69, entered eternal rest on August 1, 2019. He was born August 1, 1950 in Rio Hondo, Texas to Teodoro and Patrocinia Vasquez.
Juan is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ignacio Vasquez, Jose Vasquez, Guadalupe Vasquez, and Teodora Vasquez.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, Julio (Senaida†) Vasquez, Emilia V. (Amadeo†) Ortega, and Daniel Gracia; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation will begin Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 12 noon until 9:00 pm and a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Helen's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Anaquitas Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 4, 2019