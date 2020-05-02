Harlingen - Juana H. Sandoval 88, of Harlingen entered into rest April 26, 2020. She was born October 6, 1931 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Narciso and Dominga Hernandez.



She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Moises Sandoval; her son, Jose C. (Elena)Sandoval and 2 daughters, Enriqueta (Fred) Lopez and Fermina Sandoval (Eddie Getner); 2 grandchildren Danny and Adrian Sandoval and 2 great-grandchildren, Zeke and Noemi. She is also survived by her brothers, Chon and Jose M. Hernandez; sister, Micaela Puente and honorary grandchildren, Steven, Julie and Michael Longoria and Liz Ramirez.



Visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will begin at 7:00 PM . Funeral services will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Restlawn Cemetery Mausoleum.



The family would like to thank her PA Juan Briones and the staff at Davita Healthcare for their care and compassion throughout her treatment.



Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.







