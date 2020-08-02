Port Isabel, TX - Juana Perez Moore (Juanita) 76, of Port Isabel, Texas, passes away on Monday, July 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home.
Juana was born in Mexico, to Loreto and Mercedes Perez March 13, 1944. She will be greatly missed and remembered by all who knew her. Juana was a dedicated and supportive wife, a loving mother, a caring grandmother, and the best friend she could be. She was a well-known shrimp boat business owner in the community alongside her husband Richard Moore Sr. They both strived to make a different in our community, while involved in politics. She always made the ultimate sacrifices for the good of her family.
Juana was a very strong woman, her character, presenting blunt opinions and facts when she had too. She loved when her grandchildren came to visit her, she always gave support to all her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard E Moore Sr; her father, Loreto Perez; and mother; Mercedes Hernandez Perez.
Juana is survived by her loving children, Pablo (Janie) Martinez of Los Fresnos, Ray Martinez of South Padre Island, Juanita Martinez (Chris) of Kentucky, Rolando Martinez of Los Fresno, Richard (Vanja) Moore Jr of Port Isabel, Robert (Luisa) Moore of Port Isabel, Ronnie ( Lori) Moore of Laguna Vista, Carmela Rodriguez of Port Isabel and Reyna Martinez of Port Isabel; 24 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
A visitation will begin Monday, August 3, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Port Isabel City Cemetery in Port Isabel, Texas.
You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Juana Perez Moore at www.thomaegarza.com
.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.