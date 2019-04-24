|
Los Fresnos - Juana Rodriguez Mireles, 75, of Brownsville, TX, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dr. Coss, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 7, 1943.
She is preceded in death by her husband Marcelino Mireles and her mother Rafaela Garcia. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Mercedes Dominguez (Andres), Pablo Naranjo, and Melissa Naranjo her siblings; Raquel Alvear, Maria Lopez, and her brother Pedro Rodriguez (Cenovia).
She was very involved at Harlingen Adult Day Care and she loved and cherished everyone until her last months of life.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 1:00 - 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Interment will follow Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd. 956- 350-8485
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 24, 2019