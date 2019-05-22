Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Juanita Alvarado


Juanita Alvarado Obituary
Harlingen - Juanita Alvarado, 73 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her son Lucas Alvarado, Jr.

She is survived by her husband Lucas Alvarado, Sr.; her daughters and sons Danny (Bruce) Alvarado, Cynthia (Javier) Suarez, David Alvarado, Luis Alvarado and Celina Deffenbaugh; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings Juan (Eva) Villanueva, Irma Villanueva, Maria Elena Villanueva, Frank (Terri) Villanueva, Eduardo Villanueva and Ida (Estevan) Gonzales; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel from 12:00 pm-9:00 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm. Chapel services will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with internment to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 22, 2019
