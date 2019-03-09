Home

Juanita (Marroquin) Asbury


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita (Marroquin) Asbury Obituary
Harlingen - Juanita Asbury, age 86, went home to be with the Lord Thursday March 7, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifetime resident of Harlingen. Along with her husband, Bill Asbury Sr. they owned Asbury Plumbing Co.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Asbury Sr., her son, Billy Asbury Jr., Larry Asbury, her mother, Tiburcia Jimenez and her sister, Eva Ruiz.

Survivors include her sons, Virgil Asbury, John Asbury (Christina), Grandchildren, William Asbury, Jeffery Asbury, Sally Asbury, Megan Asbury and Zoe Asbury. She is also survived by several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held today March 9, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a service of prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7 pm in the evening. Chapel Service will be held on Sunday March 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Genaro Ibarra as celebrant. Interment will follow to Harlingen Combes Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 9, 2019
