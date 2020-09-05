Harlingen - Juanita Noyola (Monillo Mio) was called home September 1st at 6:00 AM, laying near the love of her life, her beloved daughter, Nicole. Juanita was born September 22, 1958 in Harlingen to Pedro and Micaela Garza. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carlos Noyola and sisters, Rosalinda and Maria de Jesus.She is survived by her loving daughter, Nicole Noyola; 6 siblings, Guadalupe Noyola, Pedro Garza, Jr., Gloria Garza, Maricela Martinez, Elizabeth Garza, Jesus Garza and numerous nieces and nephews.She had been suffering with ESRD amongst other health issues. She was the most loving, caring person in the world, she was the type of person that would give everything she had and not expect anything in return. Her heart was golden and everyone around her could see that. She loved children and made an impact on every child she came in contact with. Her contagious smile, her laugh and the way she could light up the room will be greatly missed.Juanita was employed with HCISD as a bus monitor for special needs children.Visitation will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Monday, September 7, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the church.Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.