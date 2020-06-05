Harlingen - Juanita Jacquez Gonzalez 70, was called home to be with the Lord, Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born August 30, 1949 to Jose and Maria Jacquez in Reynosa, Mexico and moved to Harlingen when she was a year old. She is preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jose Cano Gonzalez; 7 children, Angelica (Rudy III) Garza, Beatrice Gonzalez (Peter Catache, Jr.), Israel (Rosie) Gonzalez, Gabriel (Sylvia) Gonzalez, Elias Gonzalez, Melissa Gonzalez, Priscilla (Tony) Rodriguez; 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by mother, Maria Jacquez; her sisters, Lydia Rivera, Emily SOSa, Linda Gillam, Hortencia Gonzalez, Rey Jacquez, Juan Jacquez and Lupe Navarro.
Juanita starting sewing at the age of 15. She was a talented seamstress and her passion for sewing led her to start her own business, Occasions Formal Wear. She had the pleasure of designing and making formal gowns and wedding dresses for women throughout the state of Texas. Sewing was not the only gift Juanita had, she was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and teaching them how to cook.
She was loving, kind and courageous and had an unwavering faith in God. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be begin today (Friday) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 with a chapel service at 1:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 5, 2020.