Juanita Hinojosa
1960 - 2020
San Benito, TX - Juanita Hinojosa, 60, of San Benito, Texas, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas. She was born October 8, 1960 in San Benito to Israel and Minerva Villarreal Hinojosa. Juanita was a hardworking woman until she became disabled. She worked at Gorges Meat Processing Co. She loved to go fishing and spend time at the beach. Juanita loved being with family.

She is preceded in death by her Father, Israel P. Hinojosa Sr.; and brother, Abel Hinojosa.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her two daughters, JoAnn Hinojosa and Julie Ann Barrera; mother, Minerva Villarreal Hinojosa; five brothers and sisters, Israel Hinojosa Jr. (Marta), Javier Hinojosa, Belen Hinojosa, Juan Manuel Hinojosa, and Julie H. Benavidez (Manuel); along with several nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a prayer service to begin at 7:00 pm led by Pastor Javier Rivera.

Chapel Service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home with Pastor Javier Rivera of Iglesia Puerta Del Cielo de Israel officiating. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
DEC
3
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
DEC
4
Service
02:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
