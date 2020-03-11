|
|
Harlingen, TX - Juanita "Janie" Irma Tallon (Flores), age 65, went home to be with the Lord Monday morning on March 9, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center after a 4 1/2 year courageous battle with breast cancer.
Janie was born on March 1, 1955 in Harlingen, Texas to Timoteo Flores and Candelaria Garcia Flores. She raised her family in Downey, CA and moved back to Harlingen in the late 1990s. She was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church Charismatic Group. Janie was a wonderful & loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, & friend. Most of all she adored and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Timoteo & Candelaria Flores; and brother, Max Diaz.
Janie leaves behind her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, children, Daisy Medlin (Eddie), & Max Tallon (Krista); partner, Alfredo "Freddy" Sanchez; grandchildren, Nicolas Tallon, Nathaniel Medlin, Layla Medlin, Franco Tallon, & Joseph Tallon; siblings, Belinda Garza, Esther Ruiz, Mario Flores (Gloria), & Hilario Diaz (Ninfa); and numerous nephews, nieces.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.
A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 11, 2020