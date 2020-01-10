|
Harlingen, TX - Juanita (Janie) Villarreal Lucio, 73, born in Harlingen, TX, November 27, 1946, passed away January 8, 2020. She was the daughter of Juan and Abigail Villarreal.
Janie is survived by her loving husband Juan Lucio; two sons, John Lucio, Rick Lucio; One daughter, Veronica Lucio; 12 grandchildren, Katye Lucio, Daisy Lucio, John Lucio Jr., Lily Lucio, Alexis Perez, Isaiah Posada, Tristen Herrera, Jacob Lucio, Riley Lucio, Jaime Lucio Jr., Evan and Sophia Guerrero, and great grandchild Corey Oliveras.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving dog mom to Buddy, Baby, Coco, P'nut, Luna, and Lola. She was always a light in this dark world. She always gave more than she ever had in love and grace. She was an angel of mercy and now she walks with Jesus.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday January 10, 2020 at Trinity Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX. She loved sunflowers and her favorite color is yellow. In celebration of Janie's life we ask for friends and family to please wear yellow to all services.
Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Harlingen, TX. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. You may send condolences to the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 10, 2020