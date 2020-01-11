Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Juanita Lucio
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Harlingen, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery
Juanita "Janie" (Villarreal) Lucio


1946 - 2020
Juanita "Janie" (Villarreal) Lucio Obituary
Funeral Mass will be held for Juanita "Janie" (Villarreal) Lucio at 10:00 am Saturday today, January 11, 2020, at at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church.. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, Harlingen Arrangements by TRINITY AT HARRISON FUNERAL HOME of Harlingen.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 11, 2020
