Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
View Map
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
|
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery
|
Juanita "Janie" (Villarreal) Lucio
1946 - 2020
Funeral Mass will be held for Juanita "Janie" (Villarreal) Lucio at 10:00 am Saturday today, January 11, 2020, at at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church.. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, Harlingen Arrangements by TRINITY AT HARRISON FUNERAL HOME of Harlingen.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Share