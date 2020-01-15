|
San Benito - Juanita Trevino Garza, age 84, of San Benito, Texas, passed away on the morning of January 11, 2020 as a result of complications from pneumonia and kidney cancer. She was born in San Benito, Texas on June 9, 1935 to Juanita and Pablo Trevino.
Janie, as she was affectionately known, graduated from San Benito High School in 1954 and began working at the San Benito Chamber of Commerce. Shortly thereafter, she was swept off her feet by John (Johnny) Garza, Jr. and they married on March 26, 1959. Over the next five years they had two children, Sandra and John, who completed their family. In 1972 Janie began working for the state as a clerk typist. She worked during the day and in the evenings she attended Pan American University where she earned a bachelor's degree in 1981 and became a licensed master social worker. After 25 years of loyal service to the state, and numerous promotions and accolades such as Woman of the Year by the Harlingen Business and Professional Organization, the Social Worker of the Month by the Social Organization and the Employee of the Month by the Texas Department of Human Services, she retired in 1997.
Anyone who was fortunate enough to know Janie, knows that her beautiful, loving smile could light up any room and bring comfort to all. Janie was a very spiritual woman of strong faith and always praised God for all her blessings. She was a faithful and charter member of South Texas Word of Faith Church and she truly enjoyed getting together with her church group on a regular basis.
Janie loved to laugh and to spread joy. Faithfully, she would watch Christian shows on TBN. She also enjoyed comedies like The Golden Girls and often she and Johnny, her loving husband of 60 years, would sit together to tune in to Wheel of Fortune. Janie could be found daily deciphering crossword puzzles and during the holidays she loved baking cookies and cakes with her grandchildren. She was well known for her delicious lady finger cookies, and family and friends would often call on her to make them for special events.
Janie will be terribly missed by her family and many friends. She was a kind, gracious and loving person. She will be remembered for her extraordinary ability to love unconditionally and encourage others with her warm, compassionate heart. She cherished the time spent with her family and she always demonstrated a positive outlook on life. Janie was an inspiring role model to her family and especially to her grandchildren who valued her wisdom and advice very much.
Janie was preceded in death by both her parents and her siblings Raul Trevino, Encarnacion Trevino, Alicia Reyes, Pete Trevino, Dolores Sauceda and Pablo Trevino, Jr.
Janie is survived by her husband and their two children, Sandra Elizabeth Garza from Fort Worth and John Garza, III (Celina) from Austin and four grandchildren, Steven Saldivar, Veronica Jade, Emily Garza and Alex Garza; and her siblings Angelita Mendiola, Olga Harper, Rey Trevino, Joel Trevino, Sam Trevino and Constancio Trevino.
Visitation will be held at San Benito Funeral Home on Thursday, January 16 from 5pm - 7pm immediately followed by a Celebration of Life service that will be officiated by Reverend Kelly Rumfield. Interment will be on Friday, January 17 at 10am at Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586, (956)361-9192. You are invited to send your condolences and fondest memories to the family at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 15, 2020