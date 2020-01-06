Home

Judith Louise Allen Swayze

Harlingen - A memorial service for Judith (aka Judy, Judes, Pootie) Louise Allen Swayze is scheduled for 11am on Tuesday, January 7th at the First United Methodist Church in Harlingen. Reverend JJ Wicke will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blue Sunday, P.O. Box 531653, Harlingen, TX 78553 or First United Methodist Church, 321 E. Harrison Ave, Harlingen, TX 78550.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 6, 2020
