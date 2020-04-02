|
Julia G. Gaytan 83, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born May 28, 1936 to Vidal Garcia and Victoria Botello.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Eligio Gaytan; daugter, Julie Mandujano; grandson, Ruben Garcia, Jr. and great=grandson, Izzykeil Reyna, 1 sister and 4 brothers.
Julia leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Eloy (Mary); 4 daughters, Nora (Wally), Noemi (Mike), Noelia, Norma (Rolando); 9 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 brother.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
On behalf of her family they would like to sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, thoughtfulness and kind expression of sympathy. A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion. Knowing that our mother/grandmother was comfortable and cared for in her final moments has given us the much needed peace.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 2, 2020