Harlingen - Harlingen - Julia N. Osorio, 83 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years Gonzalo Osorio and her grandson Jamal Osorio Brown.
Julia is survived by her loving daughter and sons Coke Osorio, Juan G. Osorio, Frank (Susan) Osorio, Thomas J. Osorio and Jaime M. (Bertha) Osorio; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church with entombment to follow at the Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 6, 2019