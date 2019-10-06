Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Osorio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia N. Osorio


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia N. Osorio Obituary
Harlingen - Harlingen - Julia N. Osorio, 83 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years Gonzalo Osorio and her grandson Jamal Osorio Brown.

Julia is survived by her loving daughter and sons Coke Osorio, Juan G. Osorio, Frank (Susan) Osorio, Thomas J. Osorio and Jaime M. (Bertha) Osorio; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church with entombment to follow at the Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now