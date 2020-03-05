|
|
San Benito - Julia R. Perez 88 passed away at her residence in San Benito surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Julia was born on July 3, 1931 to Santiago & Guadalupe H. Rodriguez.
Julia retired from JCPenny after 23 years of service. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church where she served in the Sacred Heart Society, and the Altar Society.
Her husband Medardo G. Perez, parents Santiago & Guadalupe Rodriguez, her son Reynaldo Perez and great-grandchild Rodney preceded Julia in death.
Left to cherish her memory will be her children: Jaime R. (Janie) Perez, Ruben A. (Estela) Perez, Dahlia (Roy) Garcia, Diana (Jerry, deceased), and daughter-in-law Ophelia (Reynaldo, deceased). Grandchildren: Jaime (Maggie) Jr., Mark, Rebecca, Ruben (Regina) Jr., Stacey, Matthew, Rey Jr., Christopher, and Nick; great-grandchildren: Abram, Isaac, and Reigan. Her siblings. Santiago (Maria) Rodriguez, Gilberto (Apolonia) Rodriguez and Dora (Albert, deceased) Atkinson
Special thanks to staff at Kindred Hospice and caregiver Janie Ramos.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 Friday, at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park
Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Jaime Perez, Jr., Mark A. Perez, Ruben Perez, Jr., Matthew Perez, Rey Perez Jr, Christopher Perez, and Nick Perez
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192. You are invited to share your memories and express your condolences with the family on Julia's tribute page www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 5, 2020