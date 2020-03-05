Home

POWERED BY

Services
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia R. Perez


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia R. Perez Obituary
San Benito - Julia R. Perez 88 passed away at her residence in San Benito surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Julia was born on July 3, 1931 to Santiago & Guadalupe H. Rodriguez.

Julia retired from JCPenny after 23 years of service. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church where she served in the Sacred Heart Society, and the Altar Society.

Her husband Medardo G. Perez, parents Santiago & Guadalupe Rodriguez, her son Reynaldo Perez and great-grandchild Rodney preceded Julia in death.

Left to cherish her memory will be her children: Jaime R. (Janie) Perez, Ruben A. (Estela) Perez, Dahlia (Roy) Garcia, Diana (Jerry, deceased), and daughter-in-law Ophelia (Reynaldo, deceased). Grandchildren: Jaime (Maggie) Jr., Mark, Rebecca, Ruben (Regina) Jr., Stacey, Matthew, Rey Jr., Christopher, and Nick; great-grandchildren: Abram, Isaac, and Reigan. Her siblings. Santiago (Maria) Rodriguez, Gilberto (Apolonia) Rodriguez and Dora (Albert, deceased) Atkinson

Special thanks to staff at Kindred Hospice and caregiver Janie Ramos.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 Friday, at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park

Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Jaime Perez, Jr., Mark A. Perez, Ruben Perez, Jr., Matthew Perez, Rey Perez Jr, Christopher Perez, and Nick Perez

Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192. You are invited to share your memories and express your condolences with the family on Julia's tribute page www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -