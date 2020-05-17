Santa Rosa, TX - Julian Cipriano age 85, went home to be with the Lord Friday evening on May 15, 2020 at Veranda Nursing and Rehab Center. He was the son of Mr. Pablo Cipriano and Mrs. Juanita G. Cipriano born April 2, 1935 in Refugio, Texas.Julian was a lifeltime resident of Santa Rosa, TX who had a hard work ethic that excelled him and his family in the Landscaping Industry.He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Antonia Perez Cipriano, daughter, Sonia Cipriano, brothers, Ramon and Mauro Cipriano, sisters, Juanita Cipriano and Felicita Morales, son in law, Alfonso Villarreal and his great granddaughter, Makayla Moreno 3/8/2020.He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his children, Julio Cipriano, Eva Cipriano Villarreal, Esmeralda C. Cuevas (Rodolfo), Zulema Cipriano, Rene Cipriano, Catarino Cipriano (Monica), Mikieala Cipriano Almanza (Pablo), Juan Cipriano (Leticia Chapa), Gilberto Cipriano (Terri) and Anna Cervantes (Eduardo), 22 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Monday May 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with prayer service to begin at 7:00 pm Monday evening. Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit with Pastor Arnold Garza officiating. Interment will follow to Santo Nombre Cemetery, Santa Rosa.Honored to be pallbearers will be grandsons, Jonathan Elizondo, Brian Moreno, Rene Cipriano, Julio Cipriano, Catarino Cipriano and Gilbert Cipriano.