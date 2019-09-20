|
Harlingen, TX - June Marie Pankow, age 85, went to be with the Lord peacefully Monday September 16, 2019 at Golden Palms Retirement & Health Center. She was born and raised on a farm in Lockport, Illinois on June 1, 1934 to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard "Berney" Welter and Mary W. Welter, whom precede her in death. June was a retired registered nurse and author of "The Road To and From the White House"an accomplishment she was most proud of. June was a resident of Harlingen for the past 20 years and member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Norman Pankow, Daughter, Beverly Sneddon, son in law, Paul Sneddon, her Grandchildren, Mallory Seagraves, Olivia McMeel, Blake Seagraves, Sara Sneddon and Tanya Boyer, Siblings, Marge Adelman, Nicholas Welter, Robert Welter, Ruth Kinzler, Carol Stamm and Bette Lou McBride. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday morning September 21, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Harlingen at 10:00 am. Local Services will conclude at the church. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 209 S. 10th Street Harlingen, Texas 78550.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 209 S. 10th Street Harlingen, Texas 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 20, 2019