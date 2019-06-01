Home

Harlingen - Karen Sue Stark 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 28, 2019. She was born in San Benito on November 20, 1952. She is predeceased by her parents, Richard Franklin Stark and Aline Van Overborg Stark Oyer Kirkpatrick.

She is survived by her son, Nathan Frailing and his wife Kristine; daughter, Elizabeth Frailing Galvan and her husband Richard; and granddaughter, Elyse Galvan.

A memorial service will be held June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Cottonwood Creek Country Club located at 1001 S. Ed Carey Dr. in Harlingen.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Karen's memory to The and the American or to the .
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 1, 2019
