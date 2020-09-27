Harlingen - Kathleen (Gardner) Durant passed on peacefully at home on September 17th. Her hand and heart held by the love of her life, her husband of 55 years, Paul Durant. Their true love story was a constant example, revered by anyone that knew them, especially their six children. She was a devoted mother to her sons Paul (Jana) Michael (Melissa) Craig (Renee) and her daughters Gina (Jerry) Karen (Howard) Michelle (Matthew) and a dear and cherished "Gramma" to her 14 grandchildren Jeremy, Clara, Jason, Jessica, Bethany, Samantha, Amelia, Melody, Michael, Oliver, Evan, Reed, Pia and Greta. She was adored by her brothers Lawrence (Larry) and Albert (Gary) (Vangie) Gardner and her large extended family. She recalled fondly the many memories of times spent with dearly loved friends and family in her home town of Buffalo N.Y., her life in Port Isabel Texas and then her final home in Harlingen Texas.
Kathy's goals and passion in life were always family first. When asked what her life ambitions and dreams were she said "I always wanted to grow up and marry someone who loved me, and I loved, and I wanted a house full of children." While fulfilling the dream of meeting the love of her life, she attended Bryant and Stratton Business school and worked as a bookkeeper for Kleinhan's Music Hall. Once married, Kathy focused on her next dream of building her family. After dedicating her life to making a warm and welcoming home and lovingly raising her six children, she went back to school earning a 4.0 on the Dean's list at TSTC. Updating her skills enabled her to continue with her love of accounting and bookkeeping. She then worked for her dear friend Judy Woolverton of Woolverton Reality enjoying all of her 17 years there.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Agnes (Dema, Tronolone) Gardner, Lawrence (Depa) Gardner, brother Carmen (Carrie) Gardner, grandparents Alma (Garm) Gardner, Albert (Pup) Gardner, Lucy (Mama) Tronolone and Carmine (Papa) Tronolone, sister-in-law Gail Gardner; as well as numerous and cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The warm welcome for her on the other side is truly a gathering of joyous celebration to have their precious Kathy with them all again.
Kathy (Mom, Gramma) requested that people would not be sad for her leaving. She wished to transition with joyful celebration and for her strong family to be together in love and peace. She left this world surrounded by her partner and all her children in a circle of loving support. As hard as it was to say goodbye, she felt ready to move on after having had what she knew was the most beautiful life in every way. She promised she will be watching over us all. Memorials are kindly suggested to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A service will be postponed until all those wishing to attend can come together safely.
