Harlingen - After a courageous battle with cancer, Kathryn Diane Weinberg passed away on
August 21, 2019 at the age of 60.
Kathryn Diane is survived by her son, Jason Weinberg, her husband David Weinberg, her mother Evelyn Stroud, her brother Shawn (Jennifer) Stroud, her sister Suzanne (Joseph) Parke, two nephews; Matthew Herman and Joey Parke, and her niece, Lena Parke. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Stroud.
Kathryn Diane was born on November 7, 1958 in Kingsville. She grew up in Brownsville where she resided until moving to Rio Hondo in 2001.
Kathryn Diane graduated Magna Cum Laude from Pan American University - Brownsville where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary and Secondary Education with a minor in English. Following graduation, Diane entered into an educational career which spanned many successful and fulfilling years. Her passion was instructing students in a method that involved creativity and imagination. Kathryn Diane was loved by her students and admired by her colleagues.
After a successful career in education, Kathryn Diane earned her Realtor license, following in the path of her father, who was a real estate broker in Brownsville for many years. She received her GRI designation within her first year of being licensed. Kathryn Diane was a resourceful, dedicated real estate professional who enjoyed working with her clients.
Kathryn Diane was an avid artist who enjoyed various art forms including mosaics, gardening, painting, ceramics, jewelry making, cooking, as well as soap making. Kathryn Diane was a generous and kind person who would help anyone without having to be asked.
Following cremation, Kathryn Diane's ashes will be interred at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on September 7th at 10:30a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Metavivors.org
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 4, 2019