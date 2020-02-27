|
Harlingen - Kathy Barnes died in Harlingen, Texas on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from cancer. She was 75 years old.
Kathy was born in Long Beach, California in 1944 to Jack and Imogene Holt. She attended Will Rogers High School in Tulsa and then married William Ford Barnes of Weslaco, Texas. They moved to Harlingen in 1975 where Kathy was a devoted wife and mother to her two daughters. Later in life, she earned her Associates Degree in medical transcription from Texas State Technical College and also worked as a Para Professional with the Harlingen school district.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Christie Barnes Andersen and her son-in-law Carl "Chris" Andersen, both of San Francisco, her brother, Jack Holt and his wife, Janie Holt, both of Tulsa Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ford Barnes, her daughter, Kelli Barnes, her father, Jack Holt, and her mother, Imogene Holt.
Kathy loved playing dominos, attending regular lunches with friends, and participating in fun activities around the Stuart Place Country Club. Facebook was one of her favorite pastimes where she could always be relied on for an opinion.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27 from 6 to 8 pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home at 710 Ed Carey, Harlingen, Texas 78550, phone 956-423-3636. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 28 at 11 am at Mont Meta Cemetery (in the chapel), 26170 TX-345, San Benito, TX 78586
For those desiring to make a memorial contribution, please send them to the First Christian Church at 421 S. 13th Street Harlingen, TX 78550
