Harlingen - Katherine was born October 29, 1956 in Star City Arkansas to parents Dorothy Sue and Clay Duwain Crabtree. Kathy was known by family and close friends as Sissy. While in White Hall High School, she was in the band and also a cheerleader. As a budding political activist, her high school extensive scrapbook of the Watergate hearings earned her an A and is still being used in the school's civics classes. In later years Kathy studied nursing and medical lab processes.



Kathy worked in accounting, farm equipment sales and retail. When moving to the Valley, her real passion was animals and wildlife. She volunteered many hours of work for the Wild Bird Center in Harlingen and was very good at training caring for and rehabilitating injured birds of the Rio Grand Valley. Kathy worked in the medical profession for Lab Corp. as a courier and technician till Lupus made her unable to work in the field.



Kathy loved the beach and spent many happy weekends in the surf and sand. She loved the moonlight over the Gulf and the spectacular sunsets over the bay. She loved to birdwatch and her favorite bird to spot was the Pink Flamingo, she loved their brilliant coloring. She always said that the black bellied whistling duck got dressed funny by their mother. Those who were lucky enough to know Kathy were aware she had a remarkable sense of humor that could make you laugh so hard it would hurt.



Kathy married Bill Ashcraft of Pine Bluff Arkansas on June 27, 1981. Married for almost 38 years at the time of her passing, they had lived in Harlingen since 1987.



Kathy is survived by her husband Billy Ashcraft in Harlingen, daughter Christina Leach in San Antonio, Brother Clay Duwain Crabtee Jr. in Branson Missouri. Her extended family include her first cousins Karen Kelly of Branson Missouri, Frankie Dickson Holiman of Springfield Missouri and Yvonne Nix of New York, New York as well as her aunt Marge Nix in Manchester Mass. Kathy is also survived by her loving lap cat Cleo who has been a great comfort to her through her health struggles.



Kathy's passing on May 11, 2019 of a heart attack was related to her 20 plus year battle with Lupus. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to the Lupus Foundation, 2121 K Street N.W. Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 in the name of Katherine S. Ashcraft. Let's conquer this disease.



As per Kathy's wishes she was cremated. A memorial service will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 11:00 A.M., Thursday, May 6, 2019.



Cremation and memorial services have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.