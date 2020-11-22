San Benito - Kenneth John Bauer, 73, of San Benito, Texas passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on November 16, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Harlingen, Texas to parents Arthur Joseph Bauer and Laura Wolf Bauer and was a lifelong member of the farming community in La Feria, Texas.
After graduating high school at St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville, Texas, Kenneth attended and graduated from Texas A & I University in Kingsville with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He then returned to the family farm to continue farming until his retirement in 2009. Farming, family and friends were his life. He liked anything that was John Deere green and yellow. He worked hard and long hours to ensure that the farm was productive and provided a successful life for his family. He could fix anything as he was quite the mechanic. He would often be seen traveling by foot on his land hoeing weeds or spraying weed killer to ensure his crops were impeccable. After his retirement, he met with family and friends daily at coffee shops, restaurants or the cotton gin offices. He was a stranger to no one and often would strike up a conversation with whomever was near him. Kenneth was also an avid toy tractor collector, and his collection amazes everyone, especially his grandchildren.
Kenneth was a kind and loving husband to his wife, Vivian Keller Bauer for 41 years and a dedicated father to his daughter, Kathryn and his son, Warren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Laura Bauer. He is survived by his wife, Vivian, his daughter Kathryn Lind and son-in-law Jason Lind (Cypress, TX), his son Warren Bauer and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Minto-Bauer (San Benito), and four grandchildren: Mason Bauer, Owen Lind, Kayleigh Lind and Bennett Bauer. He was looking forward to the arrival of his fifth grandchild into the family in early February 2021. He is also survived by his only brother, Charles (Chuck) Bauer and sister-in-law Vickie Bauer as well as his nephews Scott, Matthew and Keith Bauer. He leaves behind numerous extended family members and friends.
Due to COVID-19, the family is planning a celebration of his life in 2021. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, PO Box 6251, McAllen, TX 78502 or a charity of choice
.