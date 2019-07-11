Harlingen - Konnie Passed away at age 87 Konnie was born to Olive and Max Kruichak June 27, 1932 in Sparta, WI her life seemed to begin when she married John Jack Gush Sr. July 13, 1952 and moved to Houston, TX. After 24 years, they moved to M arfa, TX for 29 yrs before moving to Harlingen TX and Purchased their home in Sunshine Country Club Estates in 2004 where she and Jack were very happy and enjoyed everyone living there. While in Houston, Konnie worked at Sakowitz Dept. store and then Prudential Life Inc Co for 10 years before she quit to raise their children, Theresa and John Jr. did volunteer work at St Philip Neri Catholic Church and School. After moving to Marfa, she was active in the Firemen's Auxiliary and Chamber of Commerce. she worked at what was Godbolds'S Feed and Supply store then opened a Ceramic and Gift Shop for about 10 years. Her husband got a job at Big Bend National Park, Konnie joined him after a year and temporarily worked full time as secretary to Chief of Maintenance until they both retired in 1994 and moved back to Marfa. Konnie went to work at Marfa Police Dept. as clerk for the Municipal Judge until she got a job with Westate Co. interviewing Medicare patients in Presidio County. Konnie was preceded in death by her wonderful husband of 57 years Jack. Her Mother, Father and Brothers, Kazan, Casimir, Meredith, Quintin and Max Vincent Also her sister, Vivian, Salome and Euphrasia and granddaughter, Samantha Rae. she is survived by her wonderful children Theresa and John Jr and their children Christy, Beau and John Michael. Step daughters Cathy, Julia, Jeannette ,Joan and their families, plus 14 grand children and 17 great grand children and all were loved by Konnie as because they were so good to her, before and after Jacks death. She is also survived by a sister in law Ramona Myers and Brother in law Bill Gibson and 26 nieces and nephews who she never got to see as much as she would have liked, she had some very wonderful long time friends, Josie and Buster Bullock, josie Hunt and Judy Smith and many friends along the highway of life and love so many friends after she and jack moved to Suinshine Country Club Estates in Harlingen Published in Valley Morning Star on July 11, 2019