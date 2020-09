Austin - Our beloved LaMetria Rone' McShan, 47 was escorted to her heavenly home on Friday August 28, 2020 in Austin Texas. She was surrounded by the love and support of her family and friends.Visitation will be begin Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen, Texas. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mont Meta Memorial Park.