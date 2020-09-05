Austin - Our beloved LaMetria Rone' McShan, 47 was called to her heavenly home on Friday August 28, 2020 doing what she faithfully loved to do best, her daily 4-6-mile walk in Austin, Texas. LaMetria the youngest child, was born on August 19, 1973, at Valley Baptist Medical Center, in Harlingen, Texas to her parents George and Lola McShan.LaMetria attended Bonham Elementary School and graduated from Harlingen High School Class of 1991. LaMetria enjoyed traveling during the summers to Elgin, Texas with her family to spend time on the farm with her cousins and grandparents. She also loved spending time with her Aunt Gladys and cousins in San Antonio, Texas. Her Aunt Gladys was like a second mother to her.LaMetria was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Harlingen, Texas under the leadership of Rev. Riley Rice. Having confessed her belief in God and love of Jesus Christ at an early age, she was baptized at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully served as a secretary in the church for several years. She also frequently attended Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with her Aunt Gladys in San Antonio, Texas and joined there as a member under the late Rev. L.H. Mills. Though LaMetria departed us so unexpectedly and so soon, she left with us her admiration of God and many memories of her loving and compassionate nature.LaMetria was a volunteer at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX where she worked for 15 years. Most of her work was assisting women at the Breast Center and escorting visitors to various places through the hospital. LaMetria was known for her beautiful smile which she often greeted people with and enjoyed helping others and always strived to do her very best. As a result of her kind-hearted spirit and pleasant personality, LaMetria was loved by many.LaMetria loved her family and often overextended herself to help her family members and others in need. She was a thoughtful, giving, and a compassionate person. You would often hear LaMetria reaching out to her family or friends to just check on them to make sure they were okay; often putting her personal matters aside.To celebrate LaMetria's victorious transition, she leaves behind her devoted parents George and Lola McShan (Harlingen, TX), sisters Sonja McShan (Carbondale, IL) , Linda Johnson (Dallas, TX), brother Marlow McShan (Austin, TX), and her beloved second mom auntie Gladys Barnes (San Antonio, TX), as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous other relatives and friends.Visitation will begin today (Saturday) from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM at Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery.