1/1
LaMetria Rone' McShan
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaMetria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin - Our beloved LaMetria Rone' McShan, 47 was called to her heavenly home on Friday August 28, 2020 doing what she faithfully loved to do best, her daily 4-6-mile walk in Austin, Texas. LaMetria the youngest child, was born on August 19, 1973, at Valley Baptist Medical Center, in Harlingen, Texas to her parents George and Lola McShan.

LaMetria attended Bonham Elementary School and graduated from Harlingen High School Class of 1991. LaMetria enjoyed traveling during the summers to Elgin, Texas with her family to spend time on the farm with her cousins and grandparents. She also loved spending time with her Aunt Gladys and cousins in San Antonio, Texas. Her Aunt Gladys was like a second mother to her.

LaMetria was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Harlingen, Texas under the leadership of Rev. Riley Rice. Having confessed her belief in God and love of Jesus Christ at an early age, she was baptized at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully served as a secretary in the church for several years. She also frequently attended Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with her Aunt Gladys in San Antonio, Texas and joined there as a member under the late Rev. L.H. Mills. Though LaMetria departed us so unexpectedly and so soon, she left with us her admiration of God and many memories of her loving and compassionate nature.

LaMetria was a volunteer at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX where she worked for 15 years. Most of her work was assisting women at the Breast Center and escorting visitors to various places through the hospital. LaMetria was known for her beautiful smile which she often greeted people with and enjoyed helping others and always strived to do her very best. As a result of her kind-hearted spirit and pleasant personality, LaMetria was loved by many.

LaMetria loved her family and often overextended herself to help her family members and others in need. She was a thoughtful, giving, and a compassionate person. You would often hear LaMetria reaching out to her family or friends to just check on them to make sure they were okay; often putting her personal matters aside.

To celebrate LaMetria's victorious transition, she leaves behind her devoted parents George and Lola McShan (Harlingen, TX), sisters Sonja McShan (Carbondale, IL) , Linda Johnson (Dallas, TX), brother Marlow McShan (Austin, TX), and her beloved second mom auntie Gladys Barnes (San Antonio, TX), as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will begin today (Saturday) from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM at Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
08:00 - 12:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mont Meta Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
Memories take me back to our days in the halls of Bonham Elementary. My sincerest condolences for the loss of your beautiful daughter and sister. May she rest in eternal peace.
Christina Palomo
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved