Fort Worth - Lana Claudette Payne, a precious gift to us all, has departed this earthly life and is now with our Father in Heaven. She was surely greeted joyfully by many there.
Our dear Lana was loving, courageous, compassionate, outgoing, dedicated, strong in spirit, loyal, and diligent in her work. Though she was small in her physical stature, Lana was great in her moral character and perseverance.
On December 4, 1946, Lana Claudette Payne was born in Taylor, Texas, to Lloyd Glenn Payne Jr. and Irene Eliza Payne. She spent her first six years in Rio Hondo, Texas, where Lloyd and Irene owned an appliance store. When farming became part of the Payne family business, she and her sisters moved to Harlingen, Texas, and ultimately to Dilworth Road where Lana could enjoy many outdoor activities. She loved riding around the nearby farmland with her dad and, with his help, she built a go-cart to extend her explorations.
She truly loved making friends and, as a teenager, she enjoyed all the social activities--dressing up for special occasions as well as creating those popular bouffant hairdos--especially with her best friend from high school, Margaret.
Lana graduated from Harlingen High School in 1965, and went on to earn her Real Estate Brokers License. Later, Lana enjoyed deer hunting and field dressing her own venison. She was always adventurous and loved to travel--even insisting on making a several day and night hike up a dangerous trail in the Yukon wilderness. She was proud to have survived several threats to her safety there.
Lana was preceded in death by Lloyd Payne Jr. in December 1998 and by Irene Payne in July 2018. She is survived by her son, Darren Wilemon, as well as ex-husbands Steve Wilemon and Gary Lisenbee.
Lana also leaves behind to cherish that tenderhearted strength which defined her: sisters Lorraine Woolam and Shirene McIntyre plus brothers-in-law Dennis Woolam and Gene McIntyre. Among the many others left to fondly remember Lana is her best friend for 58 years, Margaret Hannie.
We give thanks to our Lord for the years of special blessing we received in the life of Lana Claudette Payne--passing too soon on May 23, 2020.
Limited seating services were held at 2 pm Thursday at Mount Olivet Chapel in Fort Worth, Texas. Graveside services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
