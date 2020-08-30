1/
Larry Dean Webb
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winnsboro, Texas - Larry Webb, 77, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Winnsboro, TX. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Larry was born to Russell "Dean" and Mary Webb on June 19, 1943 in Britton, SD. In the 70's Larry became involved in a business adventure with his family. They invented a haystack mover, which eventually transformed into the cotton module mover. He moved to Texas in the early 80's and continued to be involved in the cotton industry until the day he passed away.

Larry is survived by his two daughters: Cheryl Lopez and Rhonda Rauen; 2 granddaughters; 5 great-grandsons; two siblings; and "son": JC Lopez.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother: Jack Webb; and granddaughter: Amanda Scott.

Condolences can be sent to: PO Box 1362 Winnsboro Tx, 75494

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved