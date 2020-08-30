Winnsboro, Texas - Larry Webb, 77, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Winnsboro, TX. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Larry was born to Russell "Dean" and Mary Webb on June 19, 1943 in Britton, SD. In the 70's Larry became involved in a business adventure with his family. They invented a haystack mover, which eventually transformed into the cotton module mover. He moved to Texas in the early 80's and continued to be involved in the cotton industry until the day he passed away.



Larry is survived by his two daughters: Cheryl Lopez and Rhonda Rauen; 2 granddaughters; 5 great-grandsons; two siblings; and "son": JC Lopez.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brother: Jack Webb; and granddaughter: Amanda Scott.



Condolences can be sent to: PO Box 1362 Winnsboro Tx, 75494



