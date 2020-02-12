|
|
Harlingen - Larry Ray Pierce, 65, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Larry was born on June 4, 1954 in Davenport, Iowa to Alvin Ray Pierce and Lelia Ada Milem. He graduated from Harlingen High in 1974. Larry was employed with Airs Company for 38 years where he became proficient in air conditioning repair and installation. He was always willing to help Valley customers in time of need.
Larry is survived by his wife Judy Magouirk Pierce, daughters Jennifer Carol Pierce and Karen Lorraine Pierce, sister Carol Ann Leimon (Tom) and brother James Edwin Pierce (Marilou), grandchildren Adam Ray Mata and Summer Carol Shain, nephews John Ray Leimon, Michael Lee Leimon, David Ray Pierce, and niece Lois Ann Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Edward Pierce.
Friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lyford Evergreen Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 12, 2020