Laura Leann Parker
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lake Villa - Laura "Leann" Parker - Known to her friends and family as Leann or Annie. Leann was incredibly intelligent, kind, funny, and beautiful. Leann wanted her friends and family to know how much she treasured her time with you, your friendship and kindness. Leann and Vince, her husband, were together and dedicated to each other for more than 30 years. Leann was dedicated to her fur babies throughout her life and cared deeply for animal sanctuaries. Leann worked for the University of California Berkeley for the majority of her career, retiring in 2018. She is survived by her sister Kathy Parker, her brother Christopher (Kit) Parker, her fur babies: Bunny (miniature poodle), Motai, and Lewang (cats) and many other family and friends who loved her. She will be buried on July 2, 2020, next to her husband, James "Vince" DeArmond, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. Due to the Covid pandemic, memorials will be held at a future date in Berkeley, CA where she spent the majority of her adult life with her husband, and in her hometown of Harlingen, Texas. We will miss you, Leann. I can picture you walking hand in hand with Vince and with your fur babies at your feet as you did for more than 30 years. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to benefit the Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Refuge through https://www.texasocelots.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved