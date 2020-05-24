Harlingen LaWanda Jean Sm - LaWanda Jean Smith, 83, passed away on May 14th, 2020 in Harlingen, TX in her home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer. She was born on April 27th, 1937 in Wilburton, Ok. She married Gerald F. Purdon in Oklahoma City, OK until his death on March 22, 1987. She later married Donald R. Smith on South Padre Island, TX until his death on March 11th, 2015. She had 3 boys, Michael A. Purdon, David W. Purdon who resides in Harlingen, TX with his wife Yolanda, and Richard A. Purdon with her first husband Gerald F. Purdon. Michael A. Purdon, Richard A. Purdon and Kyllan J. Purdon preceded her in death. She is also survived by her stepson Donald R. "Buddie" Smith, Jr. and his wife Jami of Orlando, Fl. LaWanda also has 5 grandchildren : Ricardo "Ricky" Valdez of Tulsa, OK, Kyllan J. Purdon, Lindsay, Bradley and Brett Smith of Orlando, Fl. She also had 2 great grandchildren: Alexia R. Valdez, Anthony J. Valdez also of Tulsa, OK; one older brother Bud Ray of Monroe, LA and one younger sister Nancy Geyer of Las Vegas, NV.
She was a long time member of the Elk's Lodge #1889 in Harlingen, TX, an avid golfer and a member of the 9 Holer's and a long time member of the Palm Valley Country Club.. She was also a member of the Red Hat's and she was a loyal member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Harlingen, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude, Shriner's Hospitals for Children, or Wounded Warriors.
She was a long time member of the Elk's Lodge #1889 in Harlingen, TX, an avid golfer and a member of the 9 Holer's and a long time member of the Palm Valley Country Club.. She was also a member of the Red Hat's and she was a loyal member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Harlingen, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude, Shriner's Hospitals for Children, or Wounded Warriors.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 24, 2020.