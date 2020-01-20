|
Harlingen - Lawrence Ainsworth, 64, passed away peacefully in his home in Harlingen, on the evening of January 16, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1955 in Harlingen, son of Harrell and Sue Ainsworth. Larry attended Harlingen High School with the graduating class of 1973 and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. Larry then worked as a Machinist with Anderson Greenwood for 20 years before retiring in 2005.
In his retirement, Larry enjoyed riding his Harley, playing guitar, boating, fishing and spending time with friends and family on his porch. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Larry is survived by his wife, Judy Ainsworth, his children and step children, Larry Wren of Angelton, TX, Cody Ainsworth of Harlingen, Jessica Gould of Fort Pierce, FL, Bill Warren of Bel Air, MD, Sandra Pena of Chicago, IL, Tara Berry of Oshkosh, WI, Ashlee Ainsworth of Oshkosh, WI, and Houston Ainsworth of Harlingen; his grandchildren, Micah Ainsworth and Cady Ainsworth of Harlingen, Dylan Phillips, Ethan Phillips and Collin Berry of Oshkosh, WI, Lisandro and Tezcalli Pena of Chicago, IL, Trevor Warren of San Antonio, TX, Ralph and Charlotte Warren of Bel Air, MD, Caden Gould, Brynn Gould, Brie Gould and Finn Gould of Fort Pierce, FL; his siblings, Aleta Ainsworth of Harlingen and LaRee Schoffield of Primera. Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM, with a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 20, 2020